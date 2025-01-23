The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect AJ Spellacy to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Spellacy, 18, was drafted 72nd overall by the Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Draft last June.

The 6-foot-3 centre has 11 goals and 25 points in 40 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires this season.

He set a career high 21 goals and 38 points in 67 games last season with the Spitfires.

The Westlake, Ohio, native represented the United States at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he registered an assist in five games in a bronze medal finish.