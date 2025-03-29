The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospects Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore to three-year-entry level contracts on Saturday.

Both players were playing for the University of Minnesota, finishing second in the Big 10 conference with a 15-6-3 record.

Rinzel, 20, was drafted 25th overall by the Blackhawks in 2022 and had 10 goals and 32 points in 40 games with Minnesota.

The 6-foot-4 right-shot defenceman also helped the United States to 2024 World Junior gold in Sweden, recording one assist in seven games.

Moore, 20, was selected 19th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 draft and recorded 12 goals and 33 points in 38 games in the NCAA.

The 5-foot-11 centre is a two-time gold medal winner at the World Juniors, helping the United States win in 2024 and 2025.

Both players are expected to make their NHL debuts within the Blackhawks' final nine games of the season.

Chicago sits in last place in the Central Division with a 21-43-9 record and are only two points ahead of the San Jose Sharks for last place in the NHL.