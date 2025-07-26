Blackhawks sign RFA Soderblom to two-year deal
Arvid Soderblom - The Canadian Press
Published
The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year extension worth $5.5 million, the team announced on Saturday.
The deal carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.
Soderblom, 25, appeared in 36 games with the Blackhawks a year ago, where he held a 10-18-7 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.
The native of Togeborg, Sweden made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in the 2021-22 campaign after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.
In 86 career games with the Blackhawks, Soderblom holds a 17-52-11 record with a 3.54 GAA and a .889 save percentage.