The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Arvid Soderblom to a two-year extension worth $5.5 million, the team announced on Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Soderblom, 25, appeared in 36 games with the Blackhawks a year ago, where he held a 10-18-7 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

The native of Togeborg, Sweden made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in the 2021-22 campaign after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

In 86 career games with the Blackhawks, Soderblom holds a 17-52-11 record with a 3.54 GAA and a .889 save percentage.