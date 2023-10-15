Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall says he's ready to play on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after head coach Luke Richardson indicated on Friday that the star veteran would be considered 'week-to-week' with a shoulder injury.

Hall suffered the injury in the Blackhawks' 3-1 defeat against the Boston Bruins last Wednesday early in the second period and was able to return to the ice for one shift before the training staff shut him down for the night.

“He came out for one more and he just said he just wasn't feeling good enough and the trainer said, ‘That's it for tonight.’ So, we'll try and re-evaluate as we go to see what he's doing," said Richardson.

Hall, who is a former Hart Trophy winner with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18 and former first overall draft choice by the Edmonton Oilers, was acquired by the Blackhawks via trade with the Bruins on June 26 this past summer.

Now with his sixth team in his 14th season, Hall has 264 goals and 694 points across 824 NHL games.

The Blackhawks have opened their season with one win in their first three contests. Top draft pick Connor Bedard has a goal and two assists in his first three NHL games.