The Montreal Canadiens are expected to be looking into trading goaltender Carey Price’s contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

“I certainly think it makes sense for Montreal to try and move it, to see what the cost to shift that money around would be. We saw them do it with Shea Weber’s contract after his career had ended but he still had years remaining on his deal,” Johnston told First Up on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto. “There’s definitely some cap benefits to the Canadiens if they’re able to move that deal. I do think that's something that they'll look to do.”

Price is in the final year of his eight-year, $84 million contract which holds a cap hit of $10.5 million. However, the 37-year-old will only be owed $2 million in salary in 2025-26 after the Canadiens paid his $5.5 million signing bonus on Sept. 1.

He has not played since the 2021-22 season due to a significant knee injury.

By moving his contract, the Canadiens would get under the salary cap before the start of the season, providing valuable roster flexibility for this season and beyond.

Johnston adds that, if they are able to move Price’s contract, the Canadiens will continue their search for a second-line centre to play behind captain Nick Suzuki.

“We talked about teams that aren't necessarily done with their roster building and the Canadiens would like to improve the centre-ice position. There aren't a lot of obvious or easy ways to do that at this stage of the summer,” said Johnston. “It might be a project that carries over into the year. Getting in a better cap position will help them. Obviously they can use long-term injury reserve for Price if they're unable to trade him, but I think that they'll look to ship it elsewhere if they can.”

Price is one of the most decorated goaltenders of his generation after a 15-year career spent entirely with the Canadiens.

He had a career season in 2014-15, posting 44 wins, a .933 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average, sweeping the NHL awards with the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and the William M. Jennings Trophy. He also took home the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022.

Drafted fifth overall by Montreal in 2005, Price was a seven-time All-Star and had a career 361-261-79 record with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage.

Price also helped lead the Canadiens to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2021, going 13-9 with a 2.28 GAA and .924 save percentage before they bowed out to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On the international stage, he backstopped Canada to gold at the 2007 World Juniors, winning tournament MVP and best goaltender honours. He also led Canada to gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Price entered his first year of eligibility for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025.