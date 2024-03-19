Stanley Cup-winning winger Chris Simon has died at the age of 52, the NHL Players' Association confirmed on Tuesday.

A native of Wawa, Ont., Simon spent 15 seasons in the National Hockey League and was a member of the Colorado Avalanche’s 1996 championship team.

Originally taken with the 25th overall selection of the 1990 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s by the Philadelphia Flyers, Simon was sent to the Quebec Nordiques as part of the famous trade that saw Eric Lindros head to Philadelphia.

He amassed 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 career games.

Simon was suspended eight times over the course of his career for a total of 65 games, including two of the longest in NHL history. In March of 2007, Simon was handed a 25-game suspension as a member of the New York Islanders for a cross-check to the face of New York Rangers forward Ryan Hollweg. Then in December of the same year, Simon was banned for 30 games for stomping on the leg of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jarkko Ruutu.

For his career, Simon had 144 goals and 161 assists in 782 games with the Nordiques/Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Rangers, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Minnesota Wild.

At the conclusion of his NHL career, Simon spent five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League and was named an All-Star on two occasions.