The Toronto Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 over the Florida Panthers after two periods in Game 1 of their second round series on Monday.

Toronto began the period with the two-goal advantage after receiving a pair of goals from William Nylander and one from Morgan Rielly in the first period.

Seth Jones scored the lone goal for the Panthers in the opening frame.

Chris Tanev added to the Maple Leafs' lead just under eight minutes into the period when his point-shot went through some legs and after a couple of bounces snuck past Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

In the next break, Anthony Stolarz went to the bench and was pulled from the game to be replaced by Joseph Woll.

Prior to Tanev's goal, Stolarz took a forearm to the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett but stayed in the game for the next few plays before being pulled.

The Panthers outshot the Maple Leafs 10-5 in the period but Toronto continues to outshoot Florida 17-14 in the game.

Toronto is 0-for-3 on the man advantage while the Panthers have gone 1-for-3 on the power play.

Florida is looking to return to the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight season after being crowned Stanley Cup champions last year.

Toronto is looking to get past the second round for the first time since 2002, where they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

Game 2 of this series will take place on Wednesday from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.