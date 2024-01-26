Calgary Flames veteran defenceman Chris Tanev called Thursday's 5-2 home loss to the last-place Columbus Blue Jackets "unacceptable."

The Flames have now dropped four straight games - all of them in Calgary - after winning four consecutive contests to sneak back into the Wild Card race in the Western Conference.

"It's unacceptable," Tanev told the media. "Four straight losses at home when you're trying to make the playoffs. We keep making mistakes. You've got to do all the little things right, all the details. Those are the things that win you hockey games, and we can't seem to do them right now."

The 34-year-old blueliner has one goal and eight assists over 43 games in 2023-24, his 14th season in the NHL and fourth with the Flames.

Calgary's regulation losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues and Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Saddledome has dropped their record to 21-22-5 on the season, six points behind the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators in the Wild Card race with three teams still to jump.

The Flames were able to put 18 shots on net in the opening period, but only 12 the rest of the way, a stat captain Mikael Backlund pointed out in the post-game interviews.

"I thought we played well in the first," said Backlund. "We had 18 shots in the first, and in the second period, we had four or five. It's a big difference and tells the story about the game. We came out, played well and just let the game get out of hand in the second."

Calgary completes their six-game home run on Saturday night when the Chicago Blackhawks come to town.