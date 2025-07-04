After nine seasons in the NHL, forward Christian Fischer has announced he has retired from professional hockey at age 28 on Friday.

Fischer, who was an unrestricted free agent, split his 523-game career among the Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets.

In an interview with Max Bultman of The Athletic, Fischer explained that he is ready to move on to a new chapter in his life.

“Probably in the last year or two, I’ve really thought about just kind of what I want to do with my life, and what makes me happy, and spending time with my friends and family,” Fischer told The Athletic. “And obviously, listen, I know if I were to play another five or six years, I could do that when I’m 34, 35, I understand that. … It’s what makes me happy, and it’s what I want to do, and I’ve got a great business opportunity to (pursue) and be around my family more, and just basically move on that way.”

He adds that the business opportunity is in the golf industry with a close friend in Arizona.

Fischer played 45 games with the Red Wings last season, scoring one goal with seven assists. He was waived by the team on March 5 and claimed by the Blue Jackets, where he played one game to end the campaign.

Prior to the NHL, he spent two seasons with the USNTDP, helping the program win gold at the U17s and U18s. He was drafted in the second round (32nd overall) by Arizona in 2015.

He says he loved playing in the NHL and will miss the road trips, being around his teammates and competing.

“I wish there was a big reasoning why, but in the end, I’m very thankful for the career I had, but just personally I think I know it’s time for a new chapter in my life,” he said.

The Chicago, Ill., native finishes his NHL career with 62 goals and 137 points, split between the Coyotes and Red Wings. In nine playoff games with Arizona in 2019-20, he notched one assist.

“If you told me that when I was 10 years old, ‘you’re going to play 500 games in the NHL,'” Fischer said, “I would be the happiest kid you’ve ever seen.”