City of Calgary to make announcement on new Flames arena on Monday

The city of Calgary will make an announcement on Monday afternoon after the Events Centre Committee meeting about a new arena for the Flames, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

The new arena will be two blocks away from where the Scotiabank Saddledome is currently located.

As previously reported by Valji, the new arena will cost approximately $800 million and is expected to be ready for the 2026-27 season. The arena agreement also includes a 35-year commitment from Flames ownership to keep the team in Calgary.

The project also includes a community rink, indoor and outdoor gathering places, restaurants and shopping amenities.

The Saddledome, which has been the home of the Flames since 1983, will be demolished.