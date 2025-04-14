After missing the past seven games, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk skated with teammates at practice Monday for the first time since suffering the upper-body injury on March 30.

Tkachuk, who was wearing a non-contact jersey, had been skating on his own since Friday. Taking part with the group on Monday was seen as an important step in his return to play.

“If you want to be on top of your game after you’ve been out, [Tkachuk] is no different than any other player – you’ve got to come back and get some practice time,” head coach Travis Green said. “He’s skated on his own for a bit now and it’s good to get him with the group. I thought he looked sharp and I’m sure he’ll skate again tomorrow.”

Tkachuk skated at left wing on the top line with Tim Stutzle and Fabian Zetterlund on Monday. Despite missing nine games this season, Tkachuk still leads Ottawa with 29 goals.

“Brady coming back, it’s just awesome,” said defenceman Thomas Chabot. “Being hurt, there’s nothing worse for a hockey player. You’re sitting out. You’re on the outside. Just to see him wheel around and having fun skating with us again, it’s great.”

Green said Tkachuk won’t play on Tuesday when the Senators host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tkachuk’s teammates realize the value in having their captain ready for the playoffs as opposed to risking further injury. The Senators have already clinched a playoff spot and are guaranteed to finish in the first wild-card position.

“Obviously, it would be nice to have him out there every single night,” Drake Batherson said about Tkachuk. “But I know he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do to feel 100 per cent for Game 1. I know that’s what he’s focused on. So, whether he comes back a game or two early or not, you’re going to see Brady’s best in Game 1 regardless.”

Tkachuk didn’t speak to the media on Monday, but talked last week about his approach to making the playoffs for the first time in his seven-year NHL career.

“I don’t think I’d ever miss an opportunity to play in the playoffs,” he said. “But [I’m] not looking too far in advance.”

It’s possible Tkachuk sees the ice in Ottawa’s final regular-season game on Thursday, when the Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes. But it’s a fine balance for Tkachuk.

“I know I’m in the mental state where there’s two more months of hockey left,” Tkachuk said. “It’s going to be long, gruelling and taxing on the body and mind. I think it’s just a combination of resting up for that…I haven’t played since March 30th, so gotta make sure I’m ready physically. I know mentally (I’ve) been waiting for this moment. I’m not worried about that one bit.”