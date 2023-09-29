OTTAWA — Claude Giroux looks more than ready for the regular season as was evident in the Ottawa Senators 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Roby Järventie also scored, picking up his second of the NHL pre-season in a solid effort, while Vladimir Tarasenko added an empty-net goal.

Leevi Merilainen allowed one goal on 16 shots through the first 30 minutes of the game before being replaced by Kevin Mandolese, who stopped all 19 shots he faced, in the final 30 minutes.

Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves for the Jets, while Jansen Harkins scored the Jets lone goal.

Trailing 2-1 in the third the Jets had a great opportunity on the power play when Mandolese lost sight of the puck at the side of the crease, but Brad Lambert was unable to make contact.

A giveaway near centre allowed Winnipeg’s Dominic Toninato to break in alone, but Mandolese came up big leaving the Jets chasing down the tying goal.

The Jets opened the scoring early in the second when Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a great chance, but was stopped by Merilainen. Jonsson-Fjallby managed to get his own rebound and feed Harkins out front for his second of the pre-season.

Ottawa tied the game 30 seconds later when Järventie came down the wing and released a shot off his backhand that beat Brossoit.

With 18.3 seconds remaining in the period Jansen Harkins had a turnover just inside his own blue line allowing Giroux to walk in and roof it over Brossoit.

A scoreless first saw the Senators dictate play for much of the period with the trio of Giroux, Tim Stutzle and Tarasenko generating a number of chances.

INTERESTING FACT

Tim Stützle was eight-years-old when Vladimir Tarasenko made his NHL debut and Friday night the two played together on the same line.

NOTES

The Senators announced Friday morning that Steve Staios would be joining the team as president of hockey operations.

UP NEXT

The Senators head to the Maritimes where they will take on the Florida Panthers in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday and play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday in Halifax, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.