Claude Giroux opened the scoring for the Ottawa Senators, Matthew Knies replied for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the teams are tied 1-1 after the second period of Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

After a scoreless first, Giroux gave the Senators their first lead of the series with a 5-on-3 powerplay goal at the 1:38 mark of the second period.

The 37-year-old picked up the puck, found some space in the middle of the ice and fired the opening goal past Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz on the two-man advantage.

With Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies already in the box serving a penalty he took after time expired in the first period, Nylander picked up a tripping penalty :45 seconds into the second creating that 5-on-3 situation.

Knies then returned the favour for the Leafs on the power play at 8:29 when his centering pass hit a Senators player in front and beat goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Senators forward Drake Batherson was in the box for the Leafs goal, he was assessed a high-sticking penalty at 7:42.

Ullmark has made 14 saves for the Senators through two frames while Stolarz has turned away 17 pucks for the Leafs through 40 minutes.

Max Pacioretty returned to the lineup for the Leafs in Game 3, he replaced Nick Robertson and was slotted on a line with Max Domi and Bobby McMann.

Pacioretty last played on Feb. 8 and appeared in 37 games during the regular season for Toronto.

The Battle of Ontario shifted to Ottawa on Thursday after the first two games took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs dominated the opener, riding a goal and two assists from Mitch Marner to a 6-2 victory.

The Leafs also jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 2, but the Senators battle back with third period goals from Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette to force the game into overtime.

Max Domi played the hero for the Leafs, scoring the winner at the 3:09 mark of the extra frame to send the Atlantic Division winners on the road with a 2-0 advantage.