OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators rallied from a terrible start to score four unanswered goals on Monday night, including Claude Giroux's overtime marker, to edge the Nashville Predators 4-3.

Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators (19-25-2). Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 18 shots through two periods of play after replacing Mads Sogaard, who stopped eight of 11 first-period shots.

Michael McCarron, Philip Tomasino and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators (26-22-2). Juuse Saros made 31 saves.

Tied 3-3 after two periods, both teams had chances in the third, but were unable to finish things in regulation.

It was a rough start for the Senators as they trailed 3-0 after the first period.

Batherson was able to get the Senators on the board at the five-minute mark of the second period when he was able to settle a bouncing puck in front to beat Saros. Stutzle made it a one-goal game at 9:20 when he scored his 11th of the season.

Ottawa completed the comeback late in the period off a faceoff win by Josh Norris and Tkachuk spinning around to get a shot off for his 21st.

Nashville opened the scoring at 8:26 when Roman Josi fired a shot from just inside centre ice and it wrapped around and popped out front to McCarron who fired a shot past Sogaard.

Tomasino made it 2-0 when he won a foot race and roofed a puck over Sogaard. Trenin completed the first period scoring when Sogaard was caught way out of position.

NOTES

Ottawa D Travis Hamonic remains out with an upper-body injury, while Dominik Kubalik returned to the lineup after missing four games making Mark Kastelic and Zack MacEwen healthy scratches. Nashville’s Tyson Barrie and Kiefer Sherwood were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Senators: Travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Predators: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.