The St. Louis Blues have named Claude Julien as an assistant coach for next season, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Thursday.

Julien, 64, makes his return to an NHL bench for the first time since being fired from his head coaching role with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2020-2021 season.

The Blind River, Ont. native brings more than two decades of coaching experience to the Blues' bench. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year in 2009, and the Stanley Cup in 2011, both coming in his time with the Boston Bruins. Julien is also Boston's franchise leader in regular season wins with 419 and playoff wins with 57.

Beginning his coaching career with Montreal in 2002, Julien spent three seasons with the Habs before taking over as head coach of the New Jersey Devils for one season. He would then coach the Bruins from 2007-2017, before going back to Montreal for five NHL campaigns.

Julien will join Drew Bannister's staff in St. Louis that already includes 14-year NHL veteran Steve Ott, Mike Weber, and David Alexander.