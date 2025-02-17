Clinching scenarios for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Canada controls their own destiny at the 4 Nations Face-Off as they wrap up the preliminary round Monday afternoon against Finland in Boston.

With one overtime win and one loss so far in the tournament, Canada sits tied with Finland and Sweden at two points, four behind the U.S., which has two regulation wins and six points.

Canada would clinch a spot in the final against the Americans with a regulation win on Monday. If they beat Finland in a shootout or overtime, they'll need some help as the U.S. would have to claim at least one point from Sweden in tonight's round-robin finale. And if Canada loses Monday afternoon, they are eliminated regardless of Monday night's result.

Team Canada defeated Sweden 4-3 Wednesday in the tournament-opener in Montreal, getting goals from four different players and three assists from Sidney Crosby. But Canada was unable to solve Connor Hellebuyck and the U.S. Saturday night as they fell 3-1 to drop to 1-1.

The 4 Nations final will take place Thursday evening in Boston. The NHL will then resume its regular season schedule on Saturday.