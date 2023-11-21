Coach in Nova Scotia accused of assaulting referee during minor league hockey game

STEWIACKE, N.S. — A minor hockey coach in Nova Scotia is facing a charge after a referee was allegedly assaulted during a game on the weekend.

RCMP in Colchester County say they received a complaint Saturday morning from an arena in Brookfield, N.S.

The Mounties say they were told a coach had assaulted an official during a game, though the official was not injured.

The coach had left the rink before police arrived, but he later turned himself in at the detachment in Stewiacke.

The man was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date when he will face a charge of assault.

Hockey Nova Scotia issued a statement saying the incident at the Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex is under review by an independent third party, and the coach has been suspended indefinitely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.