Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith hopes his team returns home from the NHL’s Global Series with a lot more than an appreciation for Swedish culture.

The Senators are one of four NHL teams, along with Detroit, Minnesota and Toronto, who will play a pair of games in Stockholm this week.

"We want to go there and win, but we want to come back a different team," Smith said.

This season the Senators (6-7-0) have struggled as much off the ice as on it. Unsigned forward Shane Pinto was suspended 41 games for violating the league's rules on sports wagering, and general manager Pierre Dorion was dismissed after Ottawa was docked a first-round pick for its role in an invalidated trade from 2021.

Meanwhile, the Senators' sub-par play led some fans to call for Smith's firing, and the boos from the fanbase led to critical comments in response from captain Brady Tkachuk.

With all that, Smith believes the getaway to Sweden is coming at a good time.

"It's almost like a retreat of sorts where you can get away and really just play your game and play hockey," Smith said.

"That’s the best part and the worst part of being in Canada is that the fans are so passionate and they want their teams to win that players push themselves so much to try and please that sometimes I think they stress themselves."

Smith has suggested the off-ice issues have had an impact to the team’s overall performance, but he is finally starting to see a bit more structure and composure to his team’s game. The Senators enter their trip overseas with two wins in their last three games.

"If you watch the best teams they don't shoot themselves in the foot," Smith said.

"I think we've just got to learn to manage the puck, but one thing over the last little bit we had that break to practice and I’ve liked our positioning and I’ve liked our ability to break out a little better.

"To me we’ve just got to be consistent in the way we play and if we are I think you’ll find consistently we have a chance to win."

The Senators will play Detroit (8-5-2), which currently sits third in the Atlantic Division, and Minnesota (5-7-2), but there will also be plenty of time for players to experience some Swedish culture.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg and defenceman Erik Brannstrom have been named the unofficial tour guides as the two Swedish-born players on the team.

"They’ve been the off-ice captains as of late," said Tkachuk. "They've set up some different things, so expectations are high. I expect a good time and good team bonding activities and from what they’ve told me so far they're definitely passing the test."

Some of those activities include players trying out the sport of padel, which is a favourite of Senators great Daniel Alfredsson, who will be joining the team for the trip. There will be sightseeing, a potential scavenger hunt and some fine Swedish dining.

Neither Brannstrom nor Forsberg are from Stockholm, but both have some familiarity with the city and are looking forward to acting as the unofficial tour guides.

"We're going to have a really fun two games in Sweden," Brannstrom said. "I think it’s going to be a great week in Sweden."

Brannstrom believes there are significant benefits to the NHL bringing the game overseas.

"I think it’s really important to involve the whole world in the NHL," Brannstrom said. "I didn’t think I was going to get the chance to play and NHL game at home in front of family and friends so I think it’s awesome."

Tkachuk had the opportunity to play in various international tournaments throughout his tenure with the U.S. program, but feels these games will bring a unique opportunity for his teammates.

"What makes it most exciting for me is (Brannstrom) and (Forsberg) and to see how excited they are," Tkachuk said. "It's going to be so special to be able to play an NHL game in front of their family and friends that don’t get to experience NHL hockey on a day-to-day basis."

Smith says they are still there to play hockey.

"Obviously you want to experience the world and experience it as a team, but ultimately there’s still two National Hockey League games and four points available and we’re trying to grab as much as possible."

Notes: The Senators recalled D Jacob Larsson from AHL Belleville and were able to bring G Mads Sogaard under third goalie exemption status for NHL games outside North America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.