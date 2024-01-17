After eight years out of professional hockey, former first-round pick Cody Hodgson is making a comeback.

Hodgson signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward last played during the 2015-16 season, splitting time between the Nashville Predators and the Admirals. He retired after that season, joining the Predators’ youth hockey and fan development program.

Hodgson was diagnosed with RYR-1-related malignant hyperthermia during the 2015-16 after dealing with "numerous injuries, severe symptoms, and episodes of rhabdomyolysis," according to the RYR-1 Foundation.

Cody Hodgson, 33, has been added to the @mkeadmirals on a PTO. He has 328 games of experience in the NHL & last played in Nashville during the 15-16 season (39 GP). #Preds pic.twitter.com/aqxhQz1hwA — Nick Kieser🏒 (@KieserNick) January 17, 2024

Selected 10th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2008 draft, Hodgson appeared in 328 games from 2010-2016 with the Canucks, Sabres and Predators. He has 64 goals and 142 points over his NHL career.

Hodgson also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2009 World Juniors, posting five goals and 16 points in six games.