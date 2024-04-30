Forward Cole Perfetti and defenceman Colin Miller will both make their series debut for the Winnipeg Jets tonight in Game 5 against the Colorado Avalanche, TSN's John Lu reports.

Perfetti, 22, last played in the regular season finale against the Vancouver Canucks, but has not been in the lineup through the first four games of the playoffs.

The Whitby, Ont. native had 19 goals and 38 points in 71 regular-season games.

The Jets, who are facing elimination in Tuesday's game as they trail the Avalanche 3-1 in the series, will not have forward Mark Barron or defenceman Brenden Dillon in the lineup, who are both dealing with injuries, per Lu.

Miller, 31, had four goals and nine points in 46 games in the regular season with the New Jersey Devils and Jets. Winnipeg acquired Miller at the trade deadline for a fourth-round draft pick.

After a seven-goal explosion in a victory in Game 1, the Jets' offence has gone cold in three straight losses since - where they've scored a combined five goals.