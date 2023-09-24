EDMONTON — Cole Perfetti scored the shootout winner as the Winnipeg Jets started off the pre-season schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Dominic Toninato scored in regulation for the Jets (1-0).

Zach Hyman replied for the Oilers (0-0-1).

Winnipeg struck first 7:55 into the opening period. Brenden Dillon sprung Toninato for a breakaway and he managed to send it through the legs of Oilers starting goaltender Olivier Rodrigue.

The Oilers tied the game up on a power play with just under six minutes left in the first period. Hyman picked up a rebound in front off a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins point shot and slid it past Jets goalie Collin Delia.

Edmonton had the bulk of the chances in the scoreless second period, but Delia stood tall in net, including a huge glove save on Evander Kane with five minutes to play in the frame.

The Oilers had a glorious chance to grab the lead with six minutes to play in the third period when Hyman sent a puck through the crease, but Kane was unable to direct the puck home from the side of the net.

Edmonton had a flurry of opportunities in the final minute, but Delia remained strong to send the game to extra time.

The Oilers outshot the Jets 37-26.

NOTES

Edmonton dressed 11 players considered locks for their regular-season lineup, while Winnipeg had nine … Oilers stars Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl played … The Oilers are scheduled to play eight total pre-season games, more than any other NHL squad … Jets veteran forward Nikolaj Ehlers appears close to a return from injury and could join the group at main camp as early as Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The two teams are right back at it for a rematch in Winnipeg on Monday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.