WINNIPEG — Cole Perfetti scored twice and Kyle Connor contributed a trio of assists as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a six-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

The Jets went on the game’s first power play midway through third period with the score tied 3-3. Perfetti fired a low shot past Kings goalie Cam Talbot two seconds after the man advantage expired.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and assist and Sean Monahan also scored for the Jets (45-24-6). Perfetti registered a helper on Morrissey's second-period tally.

Laurent Brossoit made 25 saves for Winnipeg before a crowd of 13,334 at Canada Life Centre, halting a four-game sellout streak.

Viktor Arvidsson, Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (38-25-11). Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists and Cam Talbot stopped 28 shots for Los Angeles.

Both sides have struggled recently, with Winnipeg going 0-5-1 heading into the match. The Kings have now lost three straight.

Monday's game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 heading into the third.

Perfetti, a healthy scratch for the past two games, flipped in a loose puck at the side of the crease to give the Jets a 1-0 lead 11:14 into the opening frame.

It was the 16th goal of the season for the 22-year-old forward, who was playing on the second line in place of an ill Tyler Toffoli.

Arvidsson tied the score at 12:30 with a blast from high in the circle.

It was the second goal of the campaign for Arvidsson, who's played just 10 games in an injury-marred season punctuated by back surgery in October and a lower-body injury in late February.

Fiala got the puck rolling in a four-goal second period when he recorded his 25th goal after spinning quickly and firing the puck past a screened Brossoit at 5:48.

A five-minute span later in the period had fans cheering.

Monahan evened the score at 2-2 at the 11:49 mark when a pass from Morrissey went in off his skate.

The Kings broke the tie just over two minutes later with Kopitar’s 26th goal of the season from the slot, but Morrissey made it 3-3 at 16:47.

Arvidsson was called for holding the stick at 11:03 of the third.

Kings forward Trevor Moore went on a short-handed breakaway, but fired wide of the net.

The Jets then went the other way and Perfetti scored his 17th at 13:05.

OFFICIAL CHEERS

Ryan Galloway was recognized for officiating in his final NHL game during a third-period stoppage in play.

Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and fans gave the Winnipeg product a standing ovation as he patted his striped shirt above his heart.

Galloway, who had family and friends in the stands wearing striped shirts, has worked more than 1,400 games since entering the league in 2002.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

Jets: End a five-game homestand Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.