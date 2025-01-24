WINNIPEG - Cole Perfetti motivated himself.

Before the game, the slumping Winnipeg Jets forward told reporters he was determined to be "a little prick to play against."

Well, Perfetti led the team with three hits and scored for the first time in 14 games. That led to his first NHL hat trick as he led the Jets to a 5-2 victory over Utah before 13,878 fans at Canada Life Centre on Friday night.

And his third goal was part of an historic night for Nikolaj Ehlers.

"I've got to talk to you guys more often,” Perfetti joked. "I was just trying to focus on the input on the small things and doing every little detail as best as I can. Then, you know the play’s going to develop for you kind of thing and Fly (Ehlers) just made some great plays. Just trying to go to the softer areas of the ice and find the open spots.

"You know, when it's your night, bounces go your way and I haven't had those bounces lately, but just trying to be consistent with my game and you get rewarded eventually."

Ehlers set Perfetti up for his first of three goals, which snapped his 14-game drought. Perfetti then responded with a Lambeau Leap type of celebration.

"Yeah, it was exciting. I was happy, for sure," said Perfetti, who then thanked Ehlers. "I just said, 'Great pass, that was awesome.’

"That was a high-end play.”

Perfetti, who scored the game-winner in the third period, did become a pest on the ice, throwing hits and getting involved in some post-whistle skirmishes.

"I just see how effective it is," he said. "Trying to learn and adapt to the game and try to see where I can be better.

"As a smaller guy, I figured I can use my size actually to my advantage with being slippery, stuff like that. I just thing something kind of clicked and that's another element I can add to my game."

That is part of Perfetti’s growth, said Jets coach Scott Arniel.

"He's learned from things that happened in the past, he doesn't get down,” Arniel said.

When Ehlers set up Perfetti for his third goal – an empty-netter – it was his third point of the night and 500th of his NHL career.

"It's special,” said Ehlers, who had a goal and two assists. "But I think what's the most special is doing it here at home.

"Getting closer, it wasn't in my head much. But I was hoping that I could do it at home in front of our fans that I think they're feeling pretty good tonight. So very, very special."

Ehlers made an unselfish play to set up Perfetti’s first hat trick and reach the 500-point milestone.

"Even better. He thanked me a few times tonight," Ehlers said. "We all struggle with scoring goals sometimes, and sometimes, you think over it a little too much.

"I was talking to my brother about it this morning, and then he has a night like tonight where he's in the right spot and plays great and gets three goals. Sometimes you've just got to keep grinding, keep shooting. And I've been telling him that: shoot, shoot, shoot. He's got a pretty good shot. So it's pretty exciting for him."

Ehlers, who has been suffering from the flu, was a game-time decision to play.

"You don't want to know how I woke up this morning," he said. "Obviously not the greatest day, health-wise, for an NHL game. But you know what, I felt better throughout the day and I feel good now, so I'm glad I could be out there."

Now, who gets the memorial puck?

"Oh, I'm taking that one," Ehlers said. "I'm older."

Dan Gustafsson also scored his first goal of the year.

Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Heyton replied for Utah.

NOTES: Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck recorded his league-leading 30th win … … The Jets are the only NHL franchise to currently boast five players with at least 40 points … Hayton has now scored four goals and eight points in his last five games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2025.