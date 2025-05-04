Cole Perfetti scored his second goal of the night with 1.6 seconds remaining in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues are headed to overtime at 3-3 in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday night.

Perfetti’s marker followed up Vladislav Namestnikov’s goal at the 18:05 mark of the third, as the Jets rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime.

Jordan Kyrou opened the scoring for the Blues, giving his side a 1-0 lead just 1:10 seconds into the contest.

Mathieu Joseph doubled St. Louis’ lead minutes later, taking advantage of a neutral zone turnover to help his team take a 2-0 lead heading into second period.

The Jets would get on the board with a power play goal from Cole Perfetti to make it a 2-1 game, before Radek Faksa scored with under a minute remaining in the frame to restore a two-goal leading heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves on 28 shots, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 20 shots through three periods.

The Jets have been playing a man-down on their blue line as defenceman Josh Morrissey exited in the first period after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

The 30-year-old took a hard hit behind the net from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist before skating back slowly to the bench.

He would then appear to aggravate the injury after laying a hit on Joseph later in the frame, heading back down to the locker room after the shift.

He was officially ruled out of the contest at the start of the third period.

The winner of Game 7 will take on the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs.