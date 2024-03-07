The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Still pending trade call, but confirming Duhaime to Colorado https://t.co/drZbRX1nI5 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

The #avs send a 2026 third-rounder to #MNWild for Brandon Duhaime. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2024

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says the Wild will receive a 2026 third-round pick in return.

Duhaime, 26, has four goals and eight points in 62 games this season with 66 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2 winger was drafted 106th overall by the Wild in 2016 and signed a one-year, $1.1 million extension in the off-season.

He has 19 goals and 35 points along with 230 penalty minutes in his three-season career with the Wild.