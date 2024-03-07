Avs acquire F Duhaime from Wild for third-round pick
The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
Still pending trade call, but confirming Duhaime to Colorado https://t.co/drZbRX1nI5— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024
The #avs send a 2026 third-rounder to #MNWild for Brandon Duhaime.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2024
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says the Wild will receive a 2026 third-round pick in return.
Duhaime, 26, has four goals and eight points in 62 games this season with 66 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-2 winger was drafted 106th overall by the Wild in 2016 and signed a one-year, $1.1 million extension in the off-season.
He has 19 goals and 35 points along with 230 penalty minutes in his three-season career with the Wild.