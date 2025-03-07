The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins in a trade that will send centre Casey Mittelstadt the other way, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that there are also other parts involved in the deal.

Coyle, 33, has 15 goals and 22 points in 64 games this season with Boston.

He is in the fifth season of a six-year, $31.5 million with an AAV of $5.25 million.

Mittelstadt, 26, is in the first year of a three-year, $17.25 million contract with an AAV of $5.75 million.

In 63 games this season, he has 11 goals and 34 points.