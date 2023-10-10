The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenceman Caleb Jones from the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in exchange for forward Callahan Burke.

Burke will remain on loan with the Colorado Eagles (AHL).

The move comes after Jones cleared waivers last week.

He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes on Aug. 10. The 26-year-old played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording four goals and 12 assists for a career-high 16 points in 73 games.

Burke, also 26, went without a point in two games with the Avalanche last season. He added 16 goals and 39 points in 70 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Despite the trade, Burke will remain with the Eagles on loan.

