Sean Walker is on his way to Denver.

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded the 29-year-old defenceman to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick and forward Ryan Johansen.

Johansen was subsequently placed on waivers by the Flyers.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes the first-round pick is top-10 protected.

Walker has six goals and 22 points in 63 games this season, averaging 19:35 of ice time a night.

This is the final season of his four-year, $10.6 million contract with a $2.65 million cap hit. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Walker joined the Flyers as part of a three-team trade in the summer. The Kings received Kevin Connauton and Hayden Hodgson from the Flyers.

Walker signed with the Kings as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2018-19 season and spent the first five seasons of his career there.

In 295 career NHL games, the Keswick, Ont. native has 22 goals and 89 points.

Johansen, 31, was in his first season with the Avs. He appeared in 63 games this season, scoring 13 goals and 10 assists.

A native of Vancouver, Johansen is a veteran of 905 contests over 13 seasons with the Avalanche, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

An All-Star in 2015, Johansen has 202 goals and 376 assists for his career.