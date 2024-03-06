The Colorado Avalanche stayed busy on Wednesday with the acquisition of forward Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Bowen Byram.

Earlier in the day, the team acquired defenceman Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mittelstadt, 25, has 14 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season, his seventh in the NHL.

Originally taken with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Mittelstadt has 62 goals and 124 assists in 339 career games. He is set to become a restricted free agent at season's end.

A native of Eden Prairie, MN, Mittelstadt has represented the US on a number of youth levels and was the Most Valuable Player of the 2018 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo.

Byram, 22, has appeared in 55 games this season, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists over 19:51 of ice time a night.

The Cranbrook, BC native was originally selected with the fourth overall selection of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants.

In 146 career games, Byram has 23 goals and 40 assists. He was a member of the Avs' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2022.

Internationally, Byram won gold with Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in the Czech Republic.

He has one year remaining on a two-year, $7.7 million deal and will become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025.