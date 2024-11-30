The Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators in exchange for goaltender Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Wedgewood, 32, is 1-2-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage in five NHL games so far this season. He is in the first year of a two-year, $3 million deal that carries a $1.5 million cap hit.

A veteran of seven NHL seasons, Wedgewood has also spent time with the New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars before joining the Preds this past summer. He has a 3.01 GAA and .905 save percentage in 135 career regular-season games.

The 24-year-old Annunen is 6-4-0 with a 3.23 GAA and .872 save percentage in 11 games with the Avs in 2024-25. He is signed through next season at a $837,500 cap hit.

Annunen was selected by the Avs in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He's played parts of four seasons with the team, going 16-9-2 with a 2.81 GAA and .902 save percentage.