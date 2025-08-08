The Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta on a one-year deal on Friday.

Kiviranta hit the free-agent market on July 1 after playing out a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Avalanche. Financial details on his new deal were not announced.

The 29-year-old winger had a career-best 16 goals and 23 points in 79 games with the Avalanche last season. He went without a point while appearing in all seven of the team's playoff games.

"Joel is a hard-working, responsible player who has demonstrated he can be a key contributor at 5-on-5," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a statement. "He has been a valuable member of our lineup, and we are excited to have him back for another season."

Undrafted to begin his career, Kiviranta made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars during the 2019-20 season. He has 35 goals and 60 points in 298 career games with the Stars and Avalanche.