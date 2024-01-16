OTTAWA — The Colorado Avalanche scored four unanswered third-period goals to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-3 to start the third period, Colorado (29-13-3) didn’t take long to tie the game with Miles Wood taking advantage of a clear lane to the net after a weak effort by Vladimir Tarasenko.

Sam Malinski gave the Avalanche the lead with a power-play goal with a shot from the top of the slot at the eight-minute mark. Logan O’Connor added some insurance with a late goal and Devon Toews added an empty-net goal.

Mikko Rantanen, with a pair of goals, and Jason Polin also scored for Colorado, while Justus Annunen, making his season debut, made 36 saves.

Mads Sogaard also made his season debut for the Senators (15-24-0) stopping 27 shots.

Ridly Greig with a pair of goals led the way for Ottawa. Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson also scored.

This was the final meeting between the two teams with Colorado taking the first game 6-4 on Dec. 21.

Ottawa took the lead early in the second when Annunen juggled a Brady Tkachuk shot and Greig poked the puck in. Colorado tied it just over one minute later when Polin beat Sogaard with a snap shot to the far corner for his first NHL goal.

Greig gave the Senators the lead at the seven-minute mark with his second of the night and Sanderson with a beautiful move made it 4-2 at the midway mark of the period.

Colorado appeared to make it a one-goal game on a Malinski goal, but upon review it was ruled offside, but just over a minute later Rantanen made it count with his second of the game.

The teams exchanged first period goals.

Ottawa opened the scoring with a power-play goal when Batherson drilled Logan O'Connor with a shot and then fired the puck home, but just 38 seconds later Colorado tied the game when Rantanen, from one knee, tipped in a Cale Makar shot.

NOTES

Senators C Josh Norris missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury and Jacob Bernard-Docker was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Avalanche: Head to Boston to play the Bruins on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.