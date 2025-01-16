Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog could be near a return to practice, according to head coach Jared Bednar.

"I sure hope so," Bednar told reporters after the team practiced on Thursday, regarding a return to practice for the 32-year-old star.

Landeskog participated in drills at the start of the team's morning skate on Thursday, according to the Denver Post's Corey Masisak.

Landeskog, 32, has not played an NHL game since the Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup. He underwent knee surgery after that season concluded. The knee required a cartilage transplant in May 2023.

The forward has been skating on and off since last January, but this is the first time he has participated in limited fashion in a team practice.

Bednar, when speaking to media on Monday, denied reports that Landeskog was unable to skate on back-to-back days, but provided no updates on his status otherwise.

Landeskog remains without a timeline for his return to the Avalanche lineup.

The team has won seven of their last 10 as they try to work their way back into contention after a slow start to the season, some of which was driven by injuries to major players in the lineup.

Drafted second overall by Colorado in 2011, Landeskog won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2012 and was named to the All-Star Game in 2019. The Stockholm, Sweden native has skated in 738 NHL games, scoring 248 goals with 571 points, all with the Avalanche.