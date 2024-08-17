Gabriel Landeskog could return to the Colorado Avalanche's lineup near the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, according to head coach Jared Bednar.

Landeskog, 31, has not played since the team's Stanley Cup title run in 2021-22 while recovering from major surgeries on his quadriceps and he knee.

"He's trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season and if that goes well, it would be a really big boost for us," Bednar told Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Saturday. "So, that's something we're all a little anxious about, but really excited about as well. He hasn't played for us in two years."

Bednar went on to add that there is no timetable for Landeskog's return, but the Avalanche captain has been skating multiple times a week during the off-season.

Landeskog last appeared for the Avalanche during the 2021-22 playoffs, registering 11 goals and 22 points en route to winning the Stanley Cup. He also contributed 30 goals and 59 goals in only 51 games that season.

Drafted second overall by the Avalanche in 2011, Landeskog has 248 goals and 571 points in 738 career games.

Landeskog's status is not the only question mark heading into the new season as forwards Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor have both undergone shoulder and hip surgeries, respectively. Meanwhile, forward Valeri Nichushkin was placed in Stage three of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in May and is expected to be suspended until at least November.

"It will be interesting at the start of the year because you're talking about possibly three really good players that might not be able to start the season, to be determined," said Bednar. "But I think it's an opportunity for some young guys. We've had some guys that are kind of knocking on the door with our team."