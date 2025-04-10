Nathan MacKinnon will not be in the Colorado Avalanche's lineup on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Head coach Jared Bednar says the 29-year-old forward could also be rested for the team's final two games, a California swing against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

Dealing with an undisclosed injury, MacKinnon is currently tied with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov in the Art Ross Trophy with 116 points.

The 2024 Hart Trophy winner, MacKinnon is in line for another nomination this season.

The Avs currently sit third in the Central Division on 100 points. They trail their likely first-round opponents, the Dallas Stars, by six points. The Stars have a game in hand.

A native of Halifax, MacKinnon is in his 12th NHL season.