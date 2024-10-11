The Avalanche claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Kahkoken, 28, joined the Jets on a one-year $1 million deal in the off-season but was beat out by Eric Comrie for the backup role in Winnipeg.

Kahkoken, 28, played 37 games between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils last season, posting a 7-24-3 record with a 3.64 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.

Vegas claims Lavoie

The waiver movement for Raphael Lavoie continued on Friday with the Vegas Golden Knights claiming the 24-year-old forward from the Edmonton Oilers.

It marks the sixth straight day Lavoie has either been placed on or claimed off waivers by either the Oilers or Golden Knights.

Edmonton claimed Lavoie back from the Golden Knights on Wednesday, but he did not see any ice time in their disastrous 6-0 defeat in their season opener. The Oilers placed Lavoie back on waivers on Thursday.

Lavoie has played seven career NHL games with the Oilers, and has not registered a point in the NHL. He scored 28 goals in 66 games with Bakersfield last season.