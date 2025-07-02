The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to terms with defenceman Brent Burns on a one-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

Burns had six goals and 23 assists in 82 games last season for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 40-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Hurricanes after 11 years with the San Jose Sharks and seven with the Minnesota Wild.

He has 261 goals and 649 assists in 1497 career NHL games.

Burns has appeared in every possible NHL regular season game for the last 11 years and current holds the fourth-longest “Iron Man” streak of all time with 925 consecutive games.

The Barrie, Ont. native was selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Wild and made his NHL debut during the 2003-04 season.

Burns captured the Norris Trophy has the league's top defenceman in 2017 while playing for the Sharks.