Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar responded Monday to diving accusations pointed towards him by Minnesota Wild head Dean Evason on Saturday.

Makar drew two penalties in his team's 3-2 win over the Wild on Saturday - a tripping call on Marco Rossi in the first period and interference on Matt Boldy late in the third period.

“If he wants to worry about that, he can," Makar said of Evason's comments, per The Athletic. "The first one, my legs just get taken out and I just fall over. I’m trying to cross over. Then the second one, I did that four times last year and got a penalty for it.

“I’m not ever trying to dive.”

The Wild were called for a total of six minor penalties in Saturday's loss, while the Avalanche were called for five. Neither penalties drawn by Makar led to goals for the Avalanche, who finished one-for-six with the man advantage.

"The penalties, first, it's hard, right? Our sticks are there on a lot of the penalties but there's a lot of big men that fall down. We just talked about it. I don't get the diving anymore," Evason said. "I don't get it in today's game. It's a different game. So I guess I gotta stop thinking like that. We just talked about it. Guy gets boxed out and he falls on his back side. One of the biggest strongest guys, one of the best skaters in the world, falls down twice, too.

"Do we teach diving? You don't want to do that. Doesn't seem right for the game. So it's frustrating in that matter."

Minnesota is winless in their past seven games after also falling to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Evason vowed to make changes following the 4-1 defeat with the Wild now 5-10-4 on the season.

“I think frustration is turning to anger at this point,” he said. “Hopefully, they are as angry as we are (as a staff), because we’ve got to change something. This just can’t continue.”

Minnesota will host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.