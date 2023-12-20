Colorado Avalanche defenceman Devon Toews called out his teammates after a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

"I think we got some guys that think they're playing well, and I think they're kidding themselves at this point," Toews said. "It's frustrating to play out there when you got guys that think they're playing well, and you have no idea what play they're gonna make or where they're gonna be on the ice.

"It's tough to play in this league when you don't know where your teammates are gonna be."

Toews, 29, was without a point and had an even plus-minus while logging a season-high 29:50 of ice time in Tuesday's loss.

He did not point the finger at any specific players, but called out the effort level displayed as the 19-11-2 Avalanche lost to the 10-20-1 Blackhawks.

“It’s our awareness of what it takes to win hockey games,” Toews said. “That’s the difference, having guys in this room self-aware that it takes 60 minutes, a hard game play to play against any team in this league. I don’t care who we’re playing. This league is so good. It’s hard to win any night against any team in this league. You have to show up.

"We’ve got guys in here who aren’t showing up right now.”

It's been an inconsistent stretch for Colorado as the team has gone 4-5-1 to start the month of December. The Avalanche lost 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday before bouncing back with a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

The Avalanche will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday before entering their holiday break.