Cale Makar is once again the NHL's top defenceman.

The Colorado Avalanche rearguard was named the Norris Trophy winner on Wednesday.

Makar, 26, edged out Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes, last year's winner, for the honour.

The Calgary native previously won the award in 2022.

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest ever by a defenceman to start a season behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74.

It was the fifth time in six seasons that Makar had been named a finalist. He finished his season with 30 goals and 62 assists, both league-highs among blueliners.