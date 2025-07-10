The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Josh Manson to a two-year contract extension, it was announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 33-year-old had one goal and 14 assists for 15 points in 48 games last season, his fourth with the Avs.

“Josh has been an important member of our blue line since joining the team during the 2022 stretch run,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland in a news release. “He is a steady and tough defender who chips in on the offensive side at key times. He is also a veteran leader in our dressing room, and we are excited to have him under contract for another three seasons.”

Manson is heading into the final year of a four-year, $18 million contract he signed in July of 2022. His new deal will take him through the 2026-27 season.

The Hinsdale, Ill., native began his career with the Anaheim Ducks, playing eight seasons there before joining the Avs down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, where he helped them win the Stanley Cup.