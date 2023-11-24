Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard is entering the Player Assistance Program of the NHL and NHL Players' Association, it was announced jointly by the league and union Friday evening.

The announcement says Girard will be unavailable to the Avalanche for an indefinite period of time.

"I have made a proactive decision to take care of my mental health, and will be entering treatment for severe anxiety and depression that has gone untreated for too long and led to alcohol abuse. Taking care of your mental health is of the utmost importance, and I encourage everyone to speak up and seek help should you feel like you need it. I want to express my gratitude to my wife, family, friends, the club, my teammates, and the fans for their patience, understanding, and continued support," Girard said in a statement released through his agency, CAA Hockey.

A statement from CAA Hockey client Sam Girard. pic.twitter.com/IE4hlAG0ZI — CAA Hockey (@CAAHockey) November 24, 2023

"Under the terms of the joint program, Girard will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators," read part of the release.

Girard, 25, has appeared in 15 games so far this season and last played on No. 18 in a game against the Dallas Stars.

Girard is a veteran of seven NHL seasons, playing 426 of his 431 NHL games for the Avalanche.