Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano announced his retirement from the NHL after 17 seasons.

"Thank you Cogs for continuously making an impact on and off the ice," the Avalanche posted on X. "Congratulations on an outstanding career."

Cogliano will be joining the Avalanche front office, assisting in a variety of roles, including player development, professional and amateur scouting, as well as working with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

"The game of hockey has given me and my family so much and I am grateful for every moment," Cogliano said in a statement. "I am blessed to have played for so long with some great organizations and amazing teammates. I will miss being with the guys in the dressing room and battling for each other on the ice every night but it's time to move on.

"Thank you to everyone I ever played with, played for, and all the great fans for all of their support. I am excited to start my new chapter in the front office."

The 37-year-old played 1,294 regular season games over 17 seasons, recording 190 goals and 464 points with the Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks. He was a member of the Avs' 2022 Stanley Cup winning club. He opened his career with an 830-game ironman streak from Oct. 4, 2007 to Jan. 13, 2018, the fourth longest in the NHL at the time.

“On behalf of the Avalanche organization, we would like to congratulate Andrew on a fantastic NHL career," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. "He is a true pro, a fierce competitor, a great teammate and leader, and a mentor for younger players. He always set the example for the rest of the group with his hard work on and off the ice and his preparation and details. And while we will miss him on the ice, we couldn’t be more excited to have him on board with our organization in this new role. He will be an invaluable resource with his unique knowledge of the game and his many years of experience to help the next generation of Avalanche players.”

The Toronto native was originally selected 25th overall in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Oilers.

Internationally, Cogliano helped Canada capture gold at the 2006 and 2007 IIHF World Junior Championships.