Avs' Lehkonen alert, taken to hospital after head-first crash into boards
Published
Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen exited Thursday’s game against the Seattle Kraken and was taken to the hospital as a precaution for further evaluation after crashing into the boards head first in the second period.
Lehkonen was alert, responsive and has full movement according to the Avalanche.
The 28-year-old was battling for the puck with Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak when he lost his balance in the collision and went straight into the boards as he was falling to the ice.
Lehkonen was helped off the ice and taken to the locker room.The Piikkio, Finland native had an assist and 9:01 of ice time before leaving Thursday’s game.