Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the entirety of their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Saturday.

Drouin, 29, exited the Avalanche' season finale against the Edmonton Oilers after taking an awkward fall into the boards.

The Ste-Agathe, Que. native has been a surprising bright spot for the Avalanche this season, as he scored 19 goals and registered a career-high 56 points in his first year with the team.

This loss could be significant for the Avalanche, who were swept in their regular-season series with the Jets, by a combined score of 17-4 in three games.

This series kicks off on Sunday in Winnipeg.