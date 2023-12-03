Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton has been fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip on Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday..

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the third period of Saturday's night's game, which Anaheim won 4-3 in a shootout.

Colton had an assist in 12:49 of action, while Carlsson had a goal and an assist in the victory.

The Avalanche will be back in action on Sunday evening in Los Angeles against the Kings. They will then play against the Ducks again on Tuesday.