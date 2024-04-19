Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz announced his retirement on Friday ahead of the start of the NHL playoffs.

Francouz did not play this season, having been ruled out for the year in November due to a lower-body injury. The team said at the time he would be returning to Czechia to be with his family.

The 33-year-old posted an 8-7-1 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage last season.

A veteran of 73 career NHL games, Francouz was scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer as his two-year, $4 million contract.

He made four starts and appeared in seven games during Colorado's run to the Stanley Cup in 2022.