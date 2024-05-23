Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is not retiring but isn’t ready to put a timeline on his return to the ice.

Landeskog has not played since the 2021-22 season, last suiting up in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, where he captained the Avs to their first title since 2001.

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Landeskog underwent a knee procedure that initially ruled him out for the first few months of the campaign. However, he did not return to play and had a cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee in May 2023 that ruled out him out for the entire 2023-24 season.

He resumed skating in January but didn’t appear close to returning to full practices.

“I have felt really good now for two straight months with no setbacks, major or minor,” said Landeskog at an end of season press conference.

Landeskog explains it’s been a bumpy road in rehabilitating his knee and remaining patient in the process.

"What I’m doing is essentially laying the foundation for my new kind of skating technique with a new piece in my knee," he said.

In 2021-22, he had 30 goals and 59 points in 51 regular season games. In the playoffs, he had 11 goals and 22 points.

Landeskog has five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $56 million contract with a cap hit of $7 million per season.

Drafted second overall by Colorado at the 2011 NHL Draft, he won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year in 2012. Three months later, he was named captain of the Avalanche at 19-years-old.

In 738 career NHL games, the Stockholm, Sweden native has scored 248 goals and 571 points, all with the Avalanche.