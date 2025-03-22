MONTREAL - Brock Nelson scored the shootout winner in the fourth round as the Colorado Avalanche won 5-4 despite a stunning third-period comeback from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Colorado’s Charlie Coyle also scored in the shootout, while Patrik Laine replied for Montreal.

Nelson had a goal and an assist in regulation while Martin Necas, Sam Malinski and Ryan Lindgren also scored for Colorado (43-25-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots.

Canadiens forwards Joshua Roy and Juraj Slafkovsky — with his second of the game — scored 30 seconds apart midway through the third period to cut Colorado’s lead to 4-3 before Christian Dvorak equalized at 13:32 to send the Bell Centre into a frenzy.

Slafkovsky took a holding penalty with 2:25 remaining in overtime to send Colorado on the power play, but Montreal killed it off largely thanks to netminder Sam Montembeault.

Montembeault made 33 saves for Montreal (33-27-9). The Canadiens lost their second in a row but extended their point streak to six games.

The high-flying Avalanche won their second straight after dominating the Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Thursday. Colorado, which loaded up on talent at the March 7 trade deadline, has lost only twice in its last 12 games.

Montreal remained in the Eastern Conference’s second wild card with 75 points, one ahead of the outside-looking-in New York Rangers in a tight playoff race.

TAKEAWAYS

Avalanche: Skated circles around Montreal early, piling up nine shots in the opening six minutes. They scored on their 10th and 11th attempts to take a 2-0 lead and held the advantage until six minutes remained in the third period.

Canadiens: Showed fight in the second period before making a push in the third. After Dvorak evened the score, Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield both struck the post soon after.

KEY MOMENT

Dvorak received a pass from Brendan Gallagher, danced around Nelson and tucked a backhand over Blackwood’s left shoulder for a beautiful goal to tie the game.

KEY STAT

Slafkovsky has eight goals in his last 13 games. The 20-year-old winger deflected a point shot past Blackwood for his 39th career goal. He needs two more before his March 30 birthday to tie Stephane Richer (41) for the second most in franchise history by players 20 or younger.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Begin a four-game homestand Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Canadiens: Open a four-game road trip Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.