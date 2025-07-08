The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday that the team has hired Dave Hakstol as an assistant coach.

Hakstol joins a coaching staff led by head coach Jared Bednar and includes current assistant Nolan Pratt, goaltending coach Jussi Parkkila and assistant/video coach Brett Heimlich.

Hakstol last coached in the NHL during the 2023-24 season when he was the head coach of the Seattle Kraken, where he spent three years before being dismissed on April 29, 2024.

Last season, he was an assistant coach on Team Canada for the Spengler Cup.

“Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and experience behind the bench and will be a great fit on Jared's staff,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland. “He has an extensive coaching background with a lot of success and will be a valuable addition to our team.”

The 56-year-old has coached in 523 career NHL games, going 241-243-69 split between the Philadelphia Flyers and Kraken.

Prior to the NHL, Hakstol coached for 11 seasons at the University of North Dakota (2004-15), helping the team reach the Frozen Four seven times.